Harborough MP meets Chancellor to call for fairer government funding in Leicestershire

Meeting in Downing St

Calls have been made for fairer government funding in Leicestershire.

The current funding formula – which is used to work out how much each council receives from central government – has resulted in Leicestershire being one of the lower funded local authorities in England.

And Harborough MP Neil O’Brien, along with the leader and deputy leader of Leicestershire County Council, have met with the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at No.11 Downing Street to discuss receiving a fairer deal for the county.

The MP says local services have seen a hike in demand due to an aging population and the local authority desperately needs support through central government funding.

Mr O’Brien said: “I was encouraged with how today’s meeting went, and the Chancellor took onboard what I and other fellow MPs were saying about the current funding deal. It’s clear that Leicestershire has long been the victim of a formula that is opaque and out of date.

“Leicestershire County Council has seen huge increases in demand on its services, especially on adult social care, as we have an aging population. In contrast the formula favours areas like London with a young population.

