Harborough MP launches world-first initiative calling for smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes

Government is urging people to swap cigarettes for vapes

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien is encouraging smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes in the first scheme of its kind in the world.

The health minister has outlined plans for the ‘swap to stop’ scheme which will see some one million smokers encouraged to take up vaping instead of using cigarettes.

It will see one in five smokers given a vape starter kit alongside being provided with behavioural support to help break the habit.

The initiative will also see pregnant women offered financial incentives like vouchers to help them quit. There will also be a crackdown on vape sales to young people.

Harborough MP Mr O’Brien said: “Up to two out of three lifelong smokers will die from smoking. Cigarettes are the only product on sale which will kill you if used correctly.

“We will offer a million smokers new help to quit. We will be funding a new national ‘swap to stop’ scheme – the first of its kind in the world. We will work with councils and others to offer a million smokers across England a free vaping starter kit.”

The scheme will see local authorities invited to take part later this year and target the initiative at the biggest affected age range in each area.

It comes as it was revealed some 5.4million people in England smoke tobacco, which is the biggest cause of preventable illness and death. Recent data has shown two of three lifelong smokers will die from smoking, and one in four deaths from cancers were linked to tobacco.

But the health minister says cutting smoking rates will reduce pressure on the NHS and help cut waiting lists.

In a bid to stop young people smoking there will also be a ‘illicit vapes enforcement squad’ to enforce rules on vaping and underage sales. It comes after NHS figures revealed nine per cent of 11 to 15-year-olds used e-cigarettes in 2021 – up six per cent from 2018.

