Harborough Market

Visitors to Harborough Market have increased by 20 per cent on pre-pandemic figures.

More than 84,000 figures shopped in the market last December – an increase of 1.5 per cent on 2022 and 20 per cent on 2019.

Harborough District Council says footfall was up more than five per cent last year, and early figures for 2024 show a similar trend.

Council leader Phil Knowles said: “It’s great news that Christmas trade was generally buoyant for businesses within the market and that footfall increased last year overall. Some traders reported that spend was lower than in previous years and I think this is due to uncertainties around the cost of living and how that will be in 2024. Markets will hopefully continue to be supported by consumers as they seek to find better value for money on the products they buy.”

The market is owned by the authority and is home to traders selling their wares including South African Biltong, vintage collectibles, eco-refills, cheese, meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, Dim Sum, jewellery, haberdashery, fabrics, accessories and gifts.

The council says last year it made improvements by installing a new air conditioning unit, new doors and a customer entrance and plans to install a community defibrillator.

