Market Harborough in Bloom

Volunteers are ‘thrilled’ to have scooped gold in the East Midlands Britain in Bloom competition.

There are currently some 35 people in the district who give their time for free to make it look its blooming best.

And at an awards ceremony this week, Market Harborough in Bloom achieved a Gold and won the large town category for the second year running. It will also now compete nationally to scoop the title.

Market Harborough in Bloom volunteers at work

Ridgeway Primary School won Best Ornamental Garden and a Silver Award. Stamps won Best Retail/Commercial Award. A Judges’ Award was given to the railway station.

The judges visited the town in July and looked at the group’s horticultural achievement, environment responsibility and community participation.

Spokeswoman Barbara Tallis said: “We were lucky with the weather and thanks to the hard work of all our volunteers, Harborough District Council and their contractors, the town looked at its best.

“As a team we were absolutely delighted the hard work of all our volunteers has been recognised and the extra efforts that go into making the town look so good were rewarded.

Market Harborough in Bloom volunteers

“We have about 35 volunteers that contribute their time, energy and enthusiasm to help Market Harborough in Bloom. They were all thrilled to win the large town award again and very happy that their efforts have been recognised.”