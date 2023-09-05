The former Willey's Wool Warehouse

A historic building in Harborough will play host to Harborough FM.

The local radio station will broadcast live from the front window of Russell Francis on St Mary’s Road on Saturday September 16 between 10am and midday.

The building was formerly Willey's Wool Warehouse - a working mill until it was transformed into the furniture store in 1999.

And as of last month Leicester business Dalkard and Elliott Carpets and Flooring also began operating alongside Russell Francis in the space.

Dalkard and Elliott has been trading in Leicestershire for more than 60 years but was forced to look for a new location when the owner of its former location wanted to take back the space.

The live broadcast by Harborough FM will celebrate the new business.

Company spokesman Trevor Johnson said: “As Dalkard and Elliott has supplied many customers in the south of Leicestershire over many years, new premises in Market Harborough, without the traffic congestion and other problems found in Leicester, was the obvious choice for our new location.

“We are very lucky to have found ideal partners in Russell Francis who had some space in their store that they were prepared to lease to us. We opened our showroom last month after some time fitting it out to display the best ranges available to our customers.