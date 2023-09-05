News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Harborough FM to broadcast live from historic town building to celebrate new business

They will broadcast from Russell Francis
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Sep 2023, 13:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:54 BST
The former Willey's Wool WarehouseThe former Willey's Wool Warehouse
The former Willey's Wool Warehouse

A historic building in Harborough will play host to Harborough FM.

The local radio station will broadcast live from the front window of Russell Francis on St Mary’s Road on Saturday September 16 between 10am and midday.

The building was formerly Willey's Wool Warehouse - a working mill until it was transformed into the furniture store in 1999.

And as of last month Leicester business Dalkard and Elliott Carpets and Flooring also began operating alongside Russell Francis in the space.

Most Popular

Dalkard and Elliott has been trading in Leicestershire for more than 60 years but was forced to look for a new location when the owner of its former location wanted to take back the space.

The live broadcast by Harborough FM will celebrate the new business.

Company spokesman Trevor Johnson said: “As Dalkard and Elliott has supplied many customers in the south of Leicestershire over many years, new premises in Market Harborough, without the traffic congestion and other problems found in Leicester, was the obvious choice for our new location.

“We are very lucky to have found ideal partners in Russell Francis who had some space in their store that they were prepared to lease to us. We opened our showroom last month after some time fitting it out to display the best ranges available to our customers.

“Dalkard and Elliott have been established since 1963 and have a reputation for offering the best quality carpets and floorings. As Russell Francis has been established for 35 years or so and sells top quality furniture we feel this is a great fit for both companies!”

Related topics:Market HarboroughTrevor JohnsonLeicestershire