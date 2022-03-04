Harborough farmer plants 750 trees in a bid to improve and enhance the environment

Richard Beaty has put in the native species saplings on his 500-acre family farm at Nevill Holt near Medbourne.

An eco-friendly Harborough farmer has planted 750 trees in a bid to improve and enhance the environment.

Richard Beaty has put in the native species saplings on his 500-acre family farm at Nevill Holt near Medbourne.

“The project is part of the ‘one truck one tree’ commitment.

“Every time a Truck is sold Truck East have committed to planting and maintaining trees to boost the local environment,” said Richard, who runs Home Farm.

“We have planted many thousands of trees here over the last few years.

“Our family has been farming here in this fantastic part of Leicestershire for over 50 years.

“We are determined to continue to do what ever we can to improve biodiversity, our land and local wildlife.

“Everyone is a winner when you plant more trees.

“And I am calling on farmers and growers across the East Midlands and all over the country to do just that.

“Unfortunately, some farmers don’t do enough to increase tree cover,” said Richard.

“It’s becoming more and more crucial that they join farmers like me in doing just that.”

And Richard said that his wife Charlotte runs a flourishing green company called Natural Grower which produces natural liquid fertiliser and solid soil conditioner.