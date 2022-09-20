Harborough families struggling with rising energy costs can apply for help
Deadline is September 30.
By Laura Kearns
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 5:03 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 5:03 pm
Families struggling with rising energy costs are being reminded they can apply for help.
Harborough district residents could be eligible for a Discretionary Energy Rebate payment of £150 if they meet the required criteria.
It includes those on low incomes who live in properties valued in bands E to H, and occupiers of homes of multiple occupation who pay rent and energy bills but not council tax, such as student accommodation.
Visit www.harborough.gov.uk/discretionary-scheme before September 30 to apply.