Harborough families struggling with rising energy costs can apply for help

Deadline is September 30.

By Laura Kearns
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 5:03 pm
Symington building - Harborough District Council HQ
Families struggling with rising energy costs are being reminded they can apply for help.

Harborough district residents could be eligible for a Discretionary Energy Rebate payment of £150 if they meet the required criteria.

It includes those on low incomes who live in properties valued in bands E to H, and occupiers of homes of multiple occupation who pay rent and energy bills but not council tax, such as student accommodation.

Visit www.harborough.gov.uk/discretionary-scheme before September 30 to apply.

