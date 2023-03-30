A petition has been launched.

Families in Harborough say they are unable to heat their homes and a petition has been launched calling for extra help.

The stark picture of how many are struggling was painted by Stella Renwick from Home-Start South Leicestershire and David Robinson from Age UK, speaking at the launch of the Harborough United for Warm Homes Campaign at Market Harborough Methodist Church.

The campaign is part of a nationwide effort being coordinated by Friends of the Earth. Its goal is to persuade candidates of all parties who will be standing in the next general election to commit to a fairer, sustainable energy policy.

Some 30 people attended the event, and represented local organisations and charities including Loros, Jubilee Foodbank, Harborough District Children's and Youth Charity, Sustainable Harborough Community, Harborough Rotarians and the Market Harborough and Bowdens Charity.

Harborough campaigners have launched a petition calling for financial support for those worse affected by high energy prices, a government-supported programme of home insulation upgrades and urgent action to speed up the shift from fossil fuels to renewables.

The petition will be presented to MP Neil O’Brien before the next general election.

The petition reads: “Millions of people are struggling with soaring bills and the rising cost of living. Even with the government's price freeze, the average energy bill has almost doubled in 12 months.

“Here in Leicester and Leicestershire people are left with the impossible choice of staying warm or putting food on the table. We need our government to do more.”

Campaigners will also be organising a programme of events to coincide with Harborough Big Green Week, Market Harborough Carnival and Arts Fresco weekend plus further activities between the election.

Harborough campaign spokesman Tim Claydon said: “I hope as many people as possible will sign the petition and support us in our campaign. The energy crisis affects us all and so does the climate crisis. We need to do better for people in real difficulty and at the same time end our dependence on climate-wrecking fossil fuels.”

