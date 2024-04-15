Harborough dog owners urged to be vigilant following suspected poisonings in Welland Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harborough dog owners have been urged to be vigilant after suspected poisonings in Welland Park.

A ten-year-old Labrador died in recently, with an autopsy revealing it passed away after eating chicken laced with poison.

The owner said she had not given the dog any chicken and believes her pet ate the meat on a walk at Welland Park.

Two other owners have since come forward to say they believe their dogs were poisoned too, with the meat suspected to have been placed on the towpath near the canal.

Local dog owner Clare Sagar spoke to the woman whose Labrador died after the pair bumped into each other at a local pet shop.

Claire told the Harborough Mail: “The lady recognised me as we walk in the same area. She told me the other week her dog was walked a short journey to the park. Both her dogs went in the dog run but four hours later one of them was in a really bad way.

“She rushed it to the vets but they couldn’t even get the dog out of the car. It had to be put to sleep in the car as its organs were failing quickly.

“An autopsy found poisoned chicken in the stomach. The lady confirmed that she hadn’t fed the dog chicken at all.”

Clare – who walks her two French Bulldog pups in the area – is calling on dog owners to take care when out walking with their pets.

She added: “Be vigilant when walking your dogs in these areas. It’s heart breaking to know someone feels the need to do this as it’s obviously deliberate.

“I’ve told every dog walker I’ve seen and asked people to spread the word. It’s scary and everyone is on edge, but changing location from Welland Park won’t change anything as it’s been reported by the canal as well.