Harborough District Council

Harborough District Council is one of the most improved in the UK according to a new study.

It ranked number nine for most improved council out of the UK’s 320 authorities.

The study found between 2017 and 2019 there were around 4.5 complaints per 10,000 residents, with this dropping to 2.3 complaints between 2019 and this year.

It means a decrease of 95 per cent in complaints according to website claims.com.

Harborough District Council welcomed the news but said it will continue to make improvements.

Corporate services spokesman, Cllr Paul Dann, said: “While complaints to the ombudsman have been relatively low, any fall is good news. We work very hard, as a council, on behalf of our customers, and strive to provide high quality services in challenging financial times.

“We, not only keep our residents updated on new or changing services, but – where possible – listen to what they say through consultations, which help inform our services. We have also made some significant improvements to our website in recent years. This has allowed customers to access more of our services, at any time of day, and the feedback on this has been very good.”

Claims.com compiled data from the Local Government Ombudsman between 2016 and 2022 to look into the most complained about councils and those which have seen the highest improvement.

