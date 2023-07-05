Harborough District Council will be lighting up blue tonight (Wednesday) to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS .

The Symington Building, which houses the council offices, will light up blue just before sunset to celebrate the milestone.

Council leader Phil Knowles said: “Lighting up our building is a small gesture of appreciation for the tireless work that the NHS staff do every day to care for people. The council acknowledges and appreciates the enormous contribution made by the NHS to our community.”