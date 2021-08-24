Harborough council leader backs new calls to increase fines for fly-tippers to at least £400

The leader of Harborough council is backing new calls to increase fines for fly-tippers to at least £400.

Cllr Phil King is throwing his weight behind the campaign by councils all over the country to hit fly-tippers harder where it hurts – in the pocket.

He hit out as the Local Government Association (LGA) is demanding tougher penalties and punishments for people who dump rubbish.

The leader of Harborough council is backing new calls to increase fines for fly-tippers to at least £400.

“We are fully supporting this national initiative to drive up fines.

“Fly-tippers need severe treatment,” said Cllr King.

“They should be fined a minimum £400.

“And there shouldn’t be a 25 per cent discount if they pay up within so many days.

“Fly-tipping costs our taxpayers almost £50 million a year to clean up nationwide.

“That’s a staggering figure.

“Why should we be forced to spend your vital money cleaning up horrible waste when we have so many other crucial areas and services to spend it on?

“Personally I’d like to see the minimum fine hiked to £500,” said the Conservative council boss.

“And the gradually rising scale of fines for breaking Covid restrictions should also be applied to serial fly-tippers.

“Every time they’re caught for dumping rubbish they should be forced to fork out even more.

“That would soon make them think twice before leaving filthy waste strewn around our streets and scattered across our beautiful countryside,” declared Cllr King.

“I’d also name and shame fly-tippers as well.

“We cannot do that legally at the moment unfortunately.

“But we should all be told who it is flagrantly and brazenly wrecking our environment.

“Because make no mistake – these people are out and out eco-criminals.

“The disgusting, despicable rubbish that they tip pollutes our water courses, contaminates our land and kills flora and fauna.

“And this toxic junk would lie there for hundreds of years if it wasn’t cleaned up,” insisted Cllr King.

“We have an excellent record of combatting fly-tippers in Harborough – and unlike much of the country offences are actually falling here.

“But we are not complacent.

“We will keep on battling to make Harborough a much cleaner, greener place.

“Over half of rubbish illegally dumped is household waste.

“It’s an absolute nonsense, it’s bonkers.

“Just put this rubbish in your bins for heaven’s sake – and let’s recycle and reprocess it in the proper way.”

Darren Rodwell, the LGA’s environment spokesman, said: “Fly-tipping is inexcusable.

“Councils are working tirelessly to counter the thousands of incidents every year and are determined to crack down on the problem.

“However, prosecution requires a high threshold of proof and even when found guilty the current fines fail to act as a deterrent.”