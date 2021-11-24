Harborough council hopes to begin emptying green bins across the district next week

Harborough council hopes to begin emptying green bins across the district next week.

The authority has had to cancel all green bin collections this week due to staff illness.

Cllr Jonathan Bateman, Harborough District Council’s Cabinet lead for environment and waste said: “Due to staff illness and national driver shortages, we have been unable to collect green bins this week.

“Our priority has had to be black bins and blue-lid recycling bin collections.

“We are reviewing the situation as to whether we can resume collections next week as drivers return from isolation, and will offer an additional collection, to make up for the one missed this week, to ensure all subscribers receive the full quantity of green bin collections they have paid for.”

He added: “I’d like to thank subscribers for their understanding, many of whom have sent kind messages wishing the drivers a speedy recovery.