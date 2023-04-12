Harborough cooking shop to welcome Channel 4 pottery star this weekend

Keith Brymer Jones

A cook shop in Harborough will be welcoming a TV star this weekend.

The Kitchen Range Cookshop on Church Street has recently extended into another shop.

And to celebrate Keith Brymer from Channel 4’s The Great Pottery Throwdown will be throwing pottery and holding a meet and greet in the shop.

The event starts at 10am and runs until 1pm to celebrate the new extended store.