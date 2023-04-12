News you can trust since 1854
Harborough cooking shop to welcome Channel 4 pottery star this weekend

The Kitchen Range Cookshop on Church Street has recently extended into another shop.

By Laura Kearns
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 14:17 BST
Keith Brymer JonesKeith Brymer Jones
Keith Brymer Jones

A cook shop in Harborough will be welcoming a TV star this weekend.

The Kitchen Range Cookshop on Church Street has recently extended into another shop.

And to celebrate Keith Brymer from Channel 4’s The Great Pottery Throwdown will be throwing pottery and holding a meet and greet in the shop.

The event starts at 10am and runs until 1pm to celebrate the new extended store.

Click here for more information.

