Alastair and Helen Campbell

A company which started in a spare room at a Harborough home is celebrating 20 years of ‘triumph over adversity’.

Ideal Marketing was established in 2003 by local man Alastair Campbell who was working from a spare bedroom in his house on Coventry Road, using dial-up internet, with just one client on the books.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company grew rapidly, taking on staff and moving into offices at Union Wharf, followed by The Old Town Hall on Market Harborough’s High Street.

In 2017 staff were left devastated after owner Alastair had an unexpected cardiac arrest at work, later passing away.

Helen Campbell, Alastair’s widow and the company’s head of PR at the time, said: “It was devastating for the staff on a personal level, but their response was amazing.

“We were determined it wouldn’t affect clients or the running of the company, which took huge resilience and commitment from everyone involved. Looking back on that time, I don’t know how we did it, but I am grateful to all the staff for the loyalty that they showed, enabling the company to keep going and reach its milestone 20 year anniversary.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company was bought in 2019 by its head of digital marketing Jess Shailes, who made changes to ‘futureproof’ the company’s success. These included greater focus on digital marketing and creating a virtual office - with Jess based on the South Coast and staff located in Leicestershire and beyond.

Changes have seen the company welcome customers across the UK, with around 15 in Market Harborough.

Stephanie Hamblin, owner of The Boathouse Group which includes The Waterfront, the Foxton Locks Inn and The Swan and The Coach & Horses in Kibworth, said: “Many in the local business community remember the shock of Alastair’s illness and were impressed by the way in which the staff at Ideal Marketing carried on with business as usual. Working with the company today I can only commend their continuing commitment and professionalism; achieving 20 years is a real cause for celebration.”

Ideal Marketing’s current owner Jess Shailes added: “I think the story of Ideal Marketing reflects many of the challenges faced by companies over the last few years – with a few pretty big curveballs thrown in along the way. Like many companies, Covid forced us to re-evaluate our practices and we have emerged leaner and more efficient. In some ways we have come full circle, with staff working from home just as Alastair did in 2003, but the technology available in 2023 makes home working a desirable choice rather than a necessity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s inevitable a business will evolve over two decades. Some of those changes may have been forced on us, but one of the tests of an organisation is its ability to adapt and overcome adversity.