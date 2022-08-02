Harborough climate campaigners scoop award after lobbying district council

Carmen Bond received the award on behalf of Harborough Climate Action

Harborough Climate Action (HCA) group was formed just over a year ago and set about calling on the council to strengthen its Climate Emergency Action Plan.And now it is celebrating winning the ‘Earthmovers 2022’ award from Friends of the Earth – in recognition of its hard work.

Friends of the Earth said campaigners had ‘established a dynamic group with a specific focus on climate awareness raising and activism’.

They were also impressed by the group’s regular articles in the Harborough Mail, social media campaigns, lobbying of key decision makers, attending council meetings and active website to raise climate awareness among local residents.

The award was recently accepted by HCA activist Carmen Bond.

She said: “This was a wonderful surprise. We had no idea but I think we’ve earned it. We’ve worked hard to make local people more aware of the climate crisis and what they can do to help combat it and ease the negative effects it will have on us all. We have also put a lot of effort into engaging with Harborough District Council to get more concerted action on the climate crisis as it affects us here in Harborough.”

The awards recognise the inspiring work of local environmental groups in their communities.