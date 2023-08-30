St Hugh Church. Photo by Rob Leveritt

Churches in Harborough are set to open their doors for a heritage open day.

St Nicholas in Little Bowden and St Hugh Church on Northampton Road will be open between 10am to 4pm on Saturday September 9.

There will be exhibitions at both churches and a ‘wildlife safari’ will also take place in the gardens.

A church has been at the site in Little Bowden since the 12th Century but nothing remains of the original building, which later underwent development in the 18th and 19th centuries. Inside, new lighting has been installed and it has been partly redecorated.

St Nicholas is a 20th Century church which recently received grants from local charities to improve the garden and a modernisation project is currently underway.

A spokeswoman said: “Come and visit our newly decorated ancient church of St Nicholas, see our stained glass windows and the creative skills of our talented congregation now and in the past.

“Ideal for families, you can follow our wildlife safari in the church garden then continue the safari to our 20th Century church of St Hugh, see the recent garden project and view the features of this 20th Century church.”

The open day will take place on the same day as the Ride and Stride, which aims to raise £40,000 for Leicestershire churches and Leicestershire Historic Churches Trust.

It funds projects including roof repairs and renewals, re-pointing of stonework and conservation of organs and stained glass windows.