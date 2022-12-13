Harborough churches open their doors to provide warm spaces over festive season

St Dionysius Church

Churches across Harborough are opening their doors to provide warm spaces over the festive period.

It is part of the churches’ response to the current cost of living crisis, and will see every day of the working week covered by their combined efforts.

Every Monday Harborough Baptist Church in Coventry Road opens its New Horizons Hall – the entrance in Manor Walk - from 10am to 1pm including free refreshments or hot soup.

Every Thursday the Congregational Church at the top of the High Street is open from 11am to 3pm and offering free refreshments along with a soup and roll lunch.