Harborough choir to perform in support of local foodbank

It will take place this Saturday
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST
Magic Voices

A Harborough choir will take to the stage to raise money for the local foodbank.

Magic Voices formed last October and teams up with a choir in Rugby.

Together they will be performing at The Methodist Church in Harborough on Saturday (September 23) at 7.30pm.

Songs will include Beauty and the Beast, California Dreamin', Somewhere Only We Know, Bring Him Home and medleys from The Carpenters and Carol King.

The event is free but there will be a money collection for the local foodbank.

The choir is also looking for new members to join, and taster sessions are held at the Church of England School on Fairfield Road every Thursday night at 7.30pm.

A choir spokeswoman urged residents to visit and make new friends.

She said: “Music groups are something doctors can use to help improve health and wellbeing.”

Visit www.magicvoices.co.uk/marketharborough for more details.

