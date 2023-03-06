Harborough campaigners lobby for sustainable energy and financial support

Harborough Climate Action, along with other local voluntary organisations, is launching a Harborough for Warm Homes campaign on Saturday March 25.

Campaigners in Harborough are lobbying the government to support people struggling with heating costs while tackling the climate crisis.

The campaign is part of the nationwide United for Warm Homes movement coordinated by Friends of the Earth, and will continue until the next General Election.

The groups are calling for generous financial support for those struggling with huge heating bills, a nation-wide programme of home insulation and a much quicker move away from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

The measures aim to support those who need help most while tackling climate change.

