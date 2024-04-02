Harborough businesses invited to event about becoming more eco-friendly

Harborough businesses are invited to an event about becoming more eco-friendly

Businesses interested in becoming more eco-friendly are invited to an upcoming event.

Harborough District Council has organised the free Go Green business event for organisations to get ideas on how to reduce their carbon footprint and become more environmentally-friendly. It is taking place at Foxton Village Hall on June 12 between 9.30am and 2pm.

There will also be chance for businesses to find out about green grants available through the council.

Environment spokesman Cllr Darren Woodiwiss said: “Climate change is a key issue across all sectors in our district and I am pleased we can support local enterprise and organisations in addressing this. This event will show businesses the pathway towards reducing their impact on the environment.”

Pre-booking for the event is required, and breakfast, lunch and refreshments will be provided.