Harborough businesses can receive funding of up to £2,000

Businesses can apply for funding

Businesses across the district have been urged to apply for grants to help them grow.

Harborough District Council is offering grants of up to £2,000 as part of government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which has seen the authority receive £50,000 to distribute.

Funding can be used to start or boost or start a businesses and grants are spread across themes of going green, digital and innovation.

Going green includes helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and reduce fixed costs. Previous examples include a new electric van for a zero emission delivery service and heat pumps and chillers for Langton Brewery.

Digital could see funding provided to improve business performance and encourage online access to customers.

Innovation could see support for new products or methods to improve efficiency and business growth. Examples include funding to Leicestershire Craft Centre for the purchase of a new glass kiln to allow them to produce glass art and develop craft courses.

Harborough District Council leader Cllr Phil King said: “We are delighted to be able to use funding from the prosperity fund to support businesses directly to invest in new products or services which will enable them to grow. This is one of the first projects we are planning to deliver,, with more to follow supporting the overarching objective of the fund in ‘building pride in place and increasing life chances.”

Grants are now open and will close on Tuesday January 31. They are allocated on a first come first served basis for those who meet the criteria.

