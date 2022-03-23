Harborough business community meets to discuss climate change - and how to become cleaner and greener

Cllr King launches the Go Green event

Over 30 members of the local business community got together in Market Harborough to talk about tackling climate change and becoming cleaner and greener.

The environmental business event went ahead at a packed-out Harborough Grow-on Centre on Northampton Road.

The Harborough Go Green convention was staged by Harborough District Council to help develop climate-friendly ideas and cut carbon emissions.

Businessmen and women heard from a series of speakers, took part in interactive sessions and put questions to climate change experts.

Harborough council has also become the first district council in the country to support businesses in accessing the Zellar online sustainability platform.

The local authority is sponsoring access for up to 40 local businesses to join Zellar’s sustainability platform, for free for one year, which will help, support businesses to go greener and work towards Net Zero in a structured way.

For further details, please contact: [email protected]

Cllr Phil King, who leads the council, launched the event.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien gave a keynote speech about Government policies helping businesses become more eco-friendly.

Cllr King said: “This was a brilliant event.

“Businesses shared how they are already making huge strides in being more environmentally-proactive - and showed a real desire to learn more about how they can work towards being carbon neutral. “We had a diverse range of experts share their knowledge of how businesses can achieve their environmental goals.

“And while we know there are challenges, this event hopefully offered inspiration and focus for all,” said Cllr King.

“Huge thanks to everyone who took part in helping to make Harborough district, cleaner and greener.”

Sessions were also held on carbon reduction, green loans and sustainable business travel.

And the audience were shown e-bikes which are saving delivery-focused businesses money and cutting emissions.

MP Neil O’Brien said: “It was great to see so many businesses from across the Harborough community attend the Go Green event at the Grow on Centre and I would like to thank Harborough District Council for organising this fantastic event.

“Climate Change is obviously an extremely important issue we face.

“And the Government is committed in meeting its net zero target by 2050,” added Neil.