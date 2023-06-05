The event will be held from June 10-18

A week dedicated to celebrating sustainability in Harborough is set to take place.

From June 10-18 Harborough Big Green Week will take place in the town, including a number of events for residents to take part in.

On Saturday the Green Week will launch with a Green Street at the Showground on Symington's Rec from midday till 5pm. It will include stalls featuring green and sustainable products.

On Sunday June 18 the event will conclude with a Big Green Picnic in Welland Park from 11am to 3pm. Residents can pack their own picnic made from homegrown or locally produced produce and there will be games, competitions and activities for all the family.

Throughout the week there will be events at venues in and around Harborough run by local community groups including walking and cycling trails, litter picking, arts and crafts, mindfulness sessions and garden tours.