News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Harborough Big Green week launches this Saturday

It will include a ‘big green picnic’
By Laura Kearns
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 13:12 BST
The event will be held from June 10-18The event will be held from June 10-18
The event will be held from June 10-18

A week dedicated to celebrating sustainability in Harborough is set to take place.

From June 10-18 Harborough Big Green Week will take place in the town, including a number of events for residents to take part in.

On Saturday the Green Week will launch with a Green Street at the Showground on Symington's Rec from midday till 5pm. It will include stalls featuring green and sustainable products.

On Sunday June 18 the event will conclude with a Big Green Picnic in Welland Park from 11am to 3pm. Residents can pack their own picnic made from homegrown or locally produced produce and there will be games, competitions and activities for all the family.

Most Popular

Throughout the week there will be events at venues in and around Harborough run by local community groups including walking and cycling trails, litter picking, arts and crafts, mindfulness sessions and garden tours.

Click here for more information.

Related topics:HarboroughResidentsShowground
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us