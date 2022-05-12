Harborough-based eco charity urges local people to get behind a high-profile environmental event

The Greener Earth Project is the UK’s first and only reforestation charity that makes it easy for people to plant trees.

The Greener Earth Project is calling on people across Harborough as well as all over the UK to back Live Net Zero Day on Sunday May 22.

The reforestation campaigners are marking their birthday by challenging people to spend a full day without generating carbon emissions - by even a gram.

Green activists are urging both individuals and households to try out different approaches to living that could become beloved new habits.

“The ultimate goal is to help people find different ways of going about their day that directly reduce individual contributions to carbon emissions.

“On its own, 24 hours won’t be enough to avert a climate crisis.

“But by shaking up ingrained habits and testing new products, recipes, or ways of living, the hope is that it will help people take positive steps in their own lives towards a more sustainable future,” said the Market Harborough charity.

“If the whole of the UK was net zero for one day we’d stop the same level of emissions that Eritrea creates in a whole year!”

Jorden Summers, Co-Founder and Chair of The Greener Earth Project, said: “COP26 highlighted the need for everyone to reduce their emissions.

“And while government and businesses are responsible for setting the pace of change for the rest of the nation, we all have a role to play in making the world a safer and more sustainable place.

“There are countless changes, both small and large, that we can make as individuals to contribute to this collective mission, which is why we’re challenging people up and down the UK to spend this May 22nd living a carbon-free life.

“It won’t be easy.

“Even with the best will in the world, living entirely without emissions is a tall order, but we hope that trying to do so will allow us to nudge our habits in the right direction, and also present an excellent educational opportunity for those with children,” stressed Jorden.

Visit www.thegreenerearthproject.org/live-net-zero-day to find out more.