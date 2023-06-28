Guided walk to discover more about Market Harborough to take place in the town
It has been organised by Little Bowden Society
By Laura Kearns
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Members of Little Bowden Society will be finding out more about Market Harborough on a guided walk.
Blue Badge tour guide James Carpenter will be taking members through the town on July 19 to discuss its evolution and the people who once lived there.
The walk – which meets by the Old Grammar School at 7.30pm - is free to society members and £6 to guests.
Contact Phil Baildon on 01858 446300 for more details.