Green light for huge 201-acre solar farm on the edge of the Harborough district

A huge, controversial solar farm on the edge of the Harborough district has been given the go-ahead.

The 201-acre farm, described as a “travesty” by a local councillor, will be built on land east of Countesthorpe village and adjacent to the hamlet of Foston, and remain for 40 years.

The project, by Soars Solar Ltd, attracted 34 public objections, and further objections from Countesthorpe and Kilby Parish Council. Residents who were against the scheme were concerned about disruption to views, and that the farm would be out of character with the appearance of the area. Other objections included fears about a decrease in the value of houses, negative impact to mental health and wellbeing of people living nearby, impacts the solar farm would have on walking routes and an increase in noise pollution.

Speaking at the meeting at which the project was approved, Countesthorpe ward councillor Adrian Clifford asked for the decision to be deferred, “enabling further discussion to take place with the applicant to secure a less impactful and environmentally sensitive design”. He added: “Size and visual impact of what is currently proposed represents a travesty for Countesthorpe and those who live, value and enjoy the rural setting and visual amenity of the surrounding countryside location.” However, the decision went ahead.

Ahead of the decision, Councillor Clifford further told the meeting: “I have engaged in numerous discussions with the applicants seeking to work towards a site design reducing the visual harm impact upon Countesthorpe, resulting in the applicant’s consultants telling me we can’t make solar panels look pretty and are going to push the site to the maximum. In attempting to work with the applicant, they have consistently disregarded the visual impact of the slope directly facing Countesthorpe, appeared lazy in their design process and driven purely to maximize profit from the site.

“Committee members, please do not let this approach be entirely at the expense of Countesthorpe and neighbouring heritage assets in Foston”.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, Swara Shah, from RE Projects Development Limited, told the meeting: “The proposal presented today is demonstrably good, well screened and supported by the planning officers. It will contribute directly to the government’s Clean Power 2030 action plan towards decarbonisation of the energy infrastructure, clean energy security and achieving net zero.

“From the outset, we have engaged thoroughly with members of the community to understand the relationship of the site with its surroundings. We have undertaken pre-application discussions with local councillors and parish members, including hosting a public consultation event which had over 100 attendees […].

“We incorporated local feedback by reducing the site footprint, removing the eastern parcel and redesigning the substation, which is now located within the main site area, removing [very good quality] agricultural land from the development and instead utilizing the space as a [biodiversity] enhancement area for various protected species […].

“This is a temporary development, and at the end of its cycle, we are legally bound to decommission the solar farm, recycle the panels and restore the land to its former agricultural state.”

Cheryl Cashmore, Enderby ward councillor and deputy council leader, said that after visiting the site she would describe the farm as “rather large”, and that she felt it had a “visual impact, especially from a couple of viewpoints”. She suggested that “no building should commence for the next two years”, and consideration be given to the scheme being made smaller.

In response, council planning officers said that there had been no “technical” objections to the scheme suggesting that the size should be reduced, but admitted that “absolutely” it would have a visual impact. One planning officer told the meeting: “You will see it. We’re talking about solar panels that are going to be, as the [other] officer said, 3m high at a 25 degree angle.

He said: “You’re going to see it, and we’re not saying you’re not. What we’re saying is that there’s landscaping mitigation. That will mitigate that over time, we are talking 40 years here.

“But also there’s obviously the government’s green agenda […] which, as decision makers, we have to give this significant weight.” He added: “There is a need, and we have to give significant weight to these proposals when going through decision making”.

The planning committee approved the scheme, subject to numerous conditions, including a condition regarding glint and glare.