Green Flag status awarded to Foxton Locks and 25 miles of Leicestershire waterways

Foxton Locks

Green Flags have been given to 25 miles of Leicestershire’s waterways.

Green Flag status has been given to the River Soar and Grand Union Canal, running from Loughborough to Wigston, and Foxton Locks has also been given the award.

It recognises well-managed parks and green spaces, with charity the Canal and River Trust – which oversees the waterways – saying it shows the importance of canals and rivers as green spaces and their longstanding value in providing accessible beauty spots.

Canal & River Trust regional director Linny Beaumont said: “These Green Flags showcase the breadth of what Leicestershire’s waterways have to offer: free, accessible green space on the doorstep of so many in the county. Running through Loughborough and Leicester, out to Foxton Locks and beyond, our historic canals are places where people can relax, get close to nature and feel the health benefits of spending time by water.

“Caring for a 2,000-mile canal network is a challenge, with our ageing waterways vulnerable to changing weather patterns, daily wear and tear, and perennial problems like litter and encroaching vegetation. This impressive number of Green Flags is a testament to everyone who works or volunteers with the Trust, including those in the community who play such a vital part in helping to look after their local canal.”

But the charity says canals are facing crisis due to climate change causing extreme weather and government’s recently announcement of funding cuts.

Linny added: “We’re facing another challenge, with a significant reduction in our government funding after 2027 recently announced. This will inevitably mean we will not be able to carry out all the work needed to keep the canals available and in working order, risking the benefit that so many communities enjoy from having access to nature on the doorstep. We’re calling on the public to join our campaign to Keep Canals Alive so we can secure the support they need to avert the decline that we saw during the last century.”