Green fingered group from Lubenham wins gold in East Midlands in Bloom competition

Gardeners from Lubenham have won gold in this year’s East Midlands in Bloom.

Volunteers from Lubenham in Bloom say they worked tirelessly to keep the town looking pretty with horticultural displays and litter picking endeavours.

And the team scored top marks in the competition, which compromises Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland.

In Bloom’s aim is to encourage local improvement through the use of plants and landscaping. It also works to create a litter free, sustainable environment, with judges looking at horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation.

Group chairwoman Margaret Richards said: “Lubenham in Bloom is delighted to have received Gold in East Midlands in Bloom in the village category – but this award is for the whole village. Everyone involved through donations, watering, litter picking, other volunteer groups, our school and also help given by FCC Environment and Leicestershire County Council.