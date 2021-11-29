Green bin collections to resume in Market Harborough
Collections were previously cancelled due to staff illness
Monday, 29th November 2021, 12:50 pm
Updated
Monday, 29th November 2021, 12:52 pm
People across Harborough will have their green bins emptied again this week.
The green bin garden waste collection service is restarting throughout the district today (Monday).
The authority was forced to cancel all green bin collections last week because so many staff had fallen ill.
Householders whose green bins were not seen to last week will have them emptied next week instead – the week starting Monday December 6.
“Thank you for your patience,” said Harborough council.