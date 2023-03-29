Grants up to £500 available for Harborough community projects supporting King's coronation

Grants are being made available ahead of the coronation

Grants of up to £500 are available for projects supporting the recognition of the new King’s coronation.

Harborough District Council is allocating £20,000 to help support community projects ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in May.

The grant scheme will support voluntary and not for profit organisations with projects which enable better health and wellbeing in the district. Examples include providing sport equipment, warm spaces, initiatives to maintain or increase greenery locally and for community gardens.

Communities may also apply for grants to participate in one of the official coronation events including The Coronation Big Lunch on May 7 - which encourages communities to celebrate their connections and get to know each other better - or the The Big Help Out on May 8, which sees people volunteer within the community.

District council communities spokesman Cllr Simon Whelband said: “I hope the Coronation Community Grant Scheme will enable our communities across the district to mark and be part of this significant national event. This grant scheme funding could support a Coronation Big Lunch to help people to meet and socialise with each other or an initiative which will have a legacy of improvements to people’s health.”

Organisations that apply must have a charitable or community goal and funding must be used for specific or standalone projects and should not be used to cover core running costs or salaries.

