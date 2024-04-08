Grants up to £20,000 available for arts, culture, heritage and creative businesses and groups in Harborough

Grants up to £20,000 are available

Grants are available for businesses and groups involved in arts, cultural, heritage and creative sectors in the Harborough district.

Capital grants of between £5,000 and £20,000 are available towards projects supporting growth and helping communities.

The funding can be used to invest in work enhancing physical, cultural and social amenities. Examples include alterations to buildings such as museums and theatres, improving visitor experiences at public venues, creating exhibition spaces with new display equipment or investment in heritage trails to encourage increased participation in local history.

Harborough District Council economic development manager Rebecca Tomlin said: “The Rural England Prosperity Fund offers a great opportunity for the council to support rural businesses and organisations in the Harborough district with their growth and development plans. Their work supports our well-being and strengthens our rural communities. I encourage rural organisations to have a look online and apply.”

The grants are being managed and distributed by Harborough District Council using some £204,000 received from government through the Rural England Prosperity Fund - an extension of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund provides funding for local investment by March 2025. It aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

Applicants must be based in rural areas in Harborough district and applications close on July 26.