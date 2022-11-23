Grants totalling £630,000 handed to local projects across Harborough district

Harborough District Council offices

Grants totalling £630,000 have been handed out to projects across Harborough district.

The money comes from a £700,000 Platinum Jubilee Capital Grants fund which was created this year by Harborough District Council to support new projects across the district as a lasting commemoration of the Platinum Jubilee.

Advertisement

All successful applicants received £70,000 each, and had to meet the criteria of being a new project which is a benefit to the public and freely available to the local community to use. Some groups who have received the grant will also contribute money to cover the final costs of their project.

Great Glen Parish Council were among those which were successful, and will install outdoor play and gym equipment, while Lutterworth Town Council plans to use its funding to install new play and sensory equipment in the existing park on Coventry Road.

Claybrooke Magna Parish Council, Houghton Field Association and Kibworth Beauchamp Parish Council each received £70,000 which will pay for the creation of new walks and footpaths in each area.

South Kilworth Parish Council is using its funding to build a multi-use games area, and Lutterworth Church will renovate the community centre to make it fully accessible and create a dedicated space for existing projects like the foodbank and community groups.

Advertisement

Ashby Parva Village Hall received funding to create a new garden, and All Saints Church in Gilmorton will build a new porch with glass etched commemorative doors and an internal community area.

Harborough District Council communities and wellbeing spokesman Cllr Simon Whelband said: “These new capital projects, funded by the council’s Platinum Jubilee Capital Grants fund, are a wonderful way to mark HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, whilst creating a long-lasting legacy in the Harborough district.

Advertisement

“These innovative projects, which have been suggested and developed by community groups, will bring many social, health-related and environmental benefits to local residents, and it’s fantastic to think that future generations will also benefit in years to come.”