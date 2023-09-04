The sign before it was restored

A historic ‘ghost sign’ on the front of a Market Harborough shop has been restored.

The ‘Taylors’ sign, on Duncan Murray Wines, in Adam and Eve Street, has been brought back to life by a specialist contractor, funded by Harborough District Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Taylors’ relates to Mr Morris Taylor, who bought the building in 1952. Following his purchase, Mr Taylor moved an existing takeaway further back into the property, and turned the front part of the building into a cafe which could seat around 32 people.

The restored ghost sign

The premises was next bought by Mr Taylor’s son, Frank, in 1967. He built a cafeteria in the gardens of Sulley’s Yard, behind the property. The upstairs of the building was converted into two restaurants with capacity for around 200 people.

Harborough District Council said it had aimed to preserve “the nostalgic integrity” of the shop’s sign by duplicating its original colours as closely as possible. Ghost signs are old, hand-painted advertising signs that have remained on a building for a long period of time.

The advertisement on the front of the shop was hardly visible and badly flaking, but the authority says it has now been restored to its ‘former glory’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Phil Knowles, leader of Harborough District Council, said: “This is another welcomed restoration which adds to the heritage of Market Harborough. It’s fantastic to see this sign brought back to its original condition again.”