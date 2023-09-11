News you can trust since 1854
Gardens across the Harborough area will be opening to the public to raise money for charity

It is part of the National Gardens Scheme
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:29 BST
The New Barn in DesfordThe New Barn in Desford
The New Barn in Desford

Gardens across the Harborough district are opening their gates for charity.

They will be taking part in the National Gardens Scheme, which allows people to look around private gardens while raising money for nursing and cancer charities.

On September 17 between 11am and 6pm, Westview in Great Glen, LE8 9EH, will be open. It is a walled cottage garden with ornaments made from recycled materials.

Also on September 17, visitors can explore Kelmarsh Hall and gardens (NN6 9LY)

Hidden gems include an orangery, sunken garden, long border, rose gardens and, at the heart of it all, a historic walled garden.

A garden originally created by Francis Hammond, headmaster of Market Harborough Grammar School will be open from 2.30pm to 4pm on October 8. The headmaster started planting trees in 1913 at Hammond Arboretum LE16 7JG. It is now a mature wood with trees from as far afield as America, China and Japan.

Visit www.ngs.org.uk for more information.

