Walled garden

Pretty gardens across Harborough will be open to visitors just in time for spring.

On Sunday April 2 between 2pm and 5pm Stoke Albany House in Desborough will have its spring gardens filled with daffodils on show. It is a country house garden totalling four acres, with Japanese cherry trees creating spring blossom along with flowering Magnolias and silver birch trees. The garden recently featured in magazine The English Garden.

On Sunday April 30, Westbrooke House in Little Bowden will also open as part of the National Garden Scheme. Between 10am and 4.30pm visitors can explore the six acres of garden outside the late Victorian property. It includes a walled flower and kitchen garden, pond, woodland paths and wildflower meadow.

The National Garden Scheme sees gardens open for public viewing, with money raised through entry going to national charities including Marie Curie and Macmillan.