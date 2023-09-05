News you can trust since 1854
'Game-changing' ultrafast broadband being rolled out across Lutterworth

Some 3,500 homes in the town will be connected to full fibre broadband
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 09:59 BST
Ultra-fast broadband is being rolled out across Lutterworth
Ultra-fast broadband is being rolled out across Lutterworth

‘Game-changing’ ultrafast broadband is set to be rolled out across Lutterworth.

Some 3,500 homes in the town will be connected to full fibre broadband, with work to be completed by next spring.

It is being carried out by rural broadband provider Gigaclear as part of a £16million investment to expand its network to underserved communities.

Delivery Director Tony Smith said:“Gigaclear is committed to deliver full fibre broadband to rural communities in Leicestershire, many who would otherwise struggle to access ultrafast speeds.

“Reliable and fast broadband speeds are no longer luxuries but are necessary in order for many people to live their lives fully, whether it’s working from home, streaming or accessing other online entertainment. It is going to be a game-changer for residents in Lutterworth.”

During the engineering work, Gigaclear will be utilising existing ducts and poles where possible to minimise disruption.

Visit www.gigaclear.com for more information.

