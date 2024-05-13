Gartree prison entrance. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

It will hold some 1,700 inmates.

Further plans for a controversial super prison next to HMP Gartree near Harborough have been recommended for approval.

Outline planning permission has already been granted for the category ‘B’ prison, which nearby residents fought to prevent being built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The original plan for the huge super-prison capable of housing 1,700 inmates was rejected in 2022, when Harborough district councillors voted unanimously to reject the application.

But last November the scheme received the go ahead by Secretary of State Michael Gove, who ignored the advice of the government’s own planning inspector. With the overall plan approved, this current application covers the layout and appearance of the site.

Planning documents state there will be 14 buildings within the main prison, in a landscaped setting. The accommodation buildings will be four storeys high, and ‘over 100 metres’ away from the nearest home, they add.

“The layout of the new prison has been carefully considered in respect of Gartree village and the surrounding area,” according to the latest planning application. “It was established during the consideration of the outline planning application and subsequent appeal for the new prison that the distance from the nearest houseblock to the nearest property on Welland Avenue is over 100 metres with open space and a secure fence in between. There is, therefore, minimal risk of overlooking from the houseblocks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposed entrances and exits to and from the building would be via Welland Avenue, and the car park would be located next to the entrance and have 530 spaces.

The local community has been consulted on the latest plans, with 100 letters sent out, and three site notices posted in the area, the documents state.

Some 66 comments were made on the current application. These included “Welland Avenue is a private road and has not been considered by Leicestershire County Council highways and it is way too narrow for two large vehicles to pass, and I see no plans for extending this when operational and this will not only put prisoners at risk for emergency vehicles not being able to get through, but also residents and staff.” Each of the comments raised has been addressed in the application.

When the scheme received the go-ahead last November, a Government document at the time revealed that Mr Gove agreed with many of the planning inspector’s conclusions on the scheme, but disagreed with her recommendation to throw out the appeal against the decision to block the prison. Mr Gove said he accepted the evidence put forward by the applicant, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), which showed “a significant unmet need” for prison places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad