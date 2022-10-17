Free business workshops are being held

Budding businessmen and women are invited to a free workshop explaining how to start your own business.

The three day Starting in Business Programme is being delivered by NBV at Harborough Innovated Centre on Monday October 21, Tuesday November 1 and Monday November 7.

It is open to anyone whether they have already started a business or considering self-employment.

The workshop will cover items including the knowledge, skills and characteristics needed by business owners, creating and developing a sustainable business, marketing, legal responsibilities and understanding the tax system.

Leader of Harborough District Council Cllr Phil King said: “This is a superb opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to find guidance and gain the skills they need to successfully start-up their own business.

“Harborough district is a key location for businesses to start, invest, expand, and prosper and I would encourage anyone who is new to business ownership or would like to explore the possibility of launching a business to sign up to this free workshop. Harborough District Council is offering this free course as part of it's ongoing & long-term priorities to support enterprise and to boost economic growth across the district.”

The event will be held face-to-face and runs from 9.30am to 3.30pm at the Innovation Centre on Leicester Road.

Click here to book or find out more.

