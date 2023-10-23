Free retail advice offered to independent Harborough businesses to boost profits

Laura Harrison of LH Retail Development Limited and Susie Lickman, owner of Windowsill Plants

Free retail support is being offered to independent shops across the Harborough district.

The Rise and Revive in Retail business initiative has been developed by the council to provide free expert advice and guidance.

It is being delivered by retail specialist Laura Harrison of LH Retail Development Limited.

Owners will be given help with planning, marketing and promotion to attract new customers, improving layout and merchandising and boosting profits.

A retail grant scheme will be accessible to businesses who sign up to the programme, which can help towards making retail improvements. This could include the purchase of shop and window displays, stock control systems and changes to signage.

Business owner, Susie Lickman of Windowsill Plants located in Abbey Street, has already accessed the support. She said: “It was a pleasure to meet with Laura and I really appreciate the work she put into thinking about my business. It was particularly reassuring to feel that she really understood what I am trying to achieve. Her suggestions are relevant and not just generic solutions."

Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles said: “Local independent shops bring individuality and great personal service to our local market towns and centres. It’s important that we support them to improve and remain viable businesses at the heart of our communities.”