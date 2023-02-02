The council aims to achieve net zero by 2030.

Foxton Parish Council has adopted a Climate Action Plan to achieve its mission to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The plan, developed last year by the council, identifies actions to combat climate change and sets out timescales for delivery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To inform the plan, the council assessed the average Foxton household carbon footprint, calculating it at around 21 tonnes C02 equivalent, by using a region level carbons emissions estimator. This is compared with 19.6 tonnes across Harborough district while the average across Britain is just under 16 tonnes. It also identified and ranked the household activities producing emissions. Consumption of goods and services came out top, followed by travel, energy use, food and waste.

Goals laid out in the plan aim to reduce and offset the village’s carbon footprint, while supporting the same in the wider area.

To achieve the goals, the council intends to encourage use of local services and goods, support waste reduction initiatives, enhance natural spaces, improve safety and access to pedestrian and cycle routes and support and encourage environmentally conscious planning applications.

For each area identified, the council has listed tasks where it can lead by example such as allowing staff to work from home and using local suppliers.

Actions and changes among the wider community include switching to low energy bulbs in the defibrillator telephone box and continuing use of batter operated speed signs in the village to slow vehicles down and reduce emissions.

For the transformation of green spaces, the council aims to support existing nature-enhancing projects such as Softwell Lane Nature Reserve and Blue heart Verge while looking into the improvement of other areas such as the Baptist Cemetery and Glebe View Land. It will also be working with the district and county council to identify areas for tree planting.

Other ambitious ideas include a ‘repair drop’ in the village, to help minimise landfill and water bottle ‘refill stations’.

The council is also planning to create a climate action network in the village.

Advertisement

Advertisement