Former Second World War buildings in Lubenham could be converted into homes

The buildings look set to be converted into homes

Two former Second World War buildings could be converted into homes in Lubenham.

The owners of Chapel Farm on Foxton Road have applied to Harborough District Council to turn the two buildings into four homes.

The buildings were previously used for agricultural work but the developers say they are no longer required for this and they are not suitable for modern agriculture.

Instead they have proposed to turn the building into four bungalows.

The buildings currently have asbestos roofs and windows are filled with panes of smashed glass.

But the owners plan to retain the structural elements like brickwork, timber and concrete slabs, while replacing the roof.

The planning application reads: “The buildings are of limited aesthetic quality and make no positive contribution towards the character of the countryside. Owing to its siting, scale and form, the proposal would enhance the quality and contribution made by the existing site to its immediate setting and to the character of the countryside.

“The development would would retain a rural character and hint at its military origins.”

Along with the bungalows, both plots would include parking and turning areas along with a ‘modest’ amount of garden space. The development would be surrounded by agricultural land.

The application says: “The buildings are no longer required for agricultural purposes; indeed, they were never built for agricultural purposes, and they are undeniably not suitable for modern agriculture.”

