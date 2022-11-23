News you can trust since 1854

Former post office in Kilworth set to be demolished and car wash built in its place

The post office closed in 2020

A planning application has been approved
A former post office is set to be demolished and a car wash built in its place.

North Kilworth Post Office on Lutterworth Road shut down in 2020 and has stood empty since then.

But the owners of a petrol station next to the premises have been granted planning permission to demolish the building and build a jet car wash in its place, along with two electric charging points and two valet car spaces.