'Footfall counter' will track visitors to Harborough and Lutterworth through mobile phone signals

The project will run for three years.

Market Harborough

Visitors coming to Market Harborough and Lutterworth are being counted by their phone signals.

The new footfall counter system is being used by Harborough District Council in key areas to see when is busy, how long shoppers stay in town and hotspots.

The some £70,000 state-of-the-art system will measure unique phone signals from visitors’ mobile phones over three years.

Harborough District Council says both town centres are bucking national trends with a mix of independent businesses and local services which shoppers stay loyal too.

The authority says data provided will give a better picture of shopper and visitor behaviour, trends and changes.

Council leader Phil Knowles said: “Understanding the footfall patterns in our town centres is crucial for making informed decisions that support our local businesses and enhance the overall experience. This investment shows we value our town centres and want them to continue to thrive.”