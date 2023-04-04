Flytipping

Fly-tipping incidents across Harborough have nearly halved in the past four years.

Harborough District Council claims its ongoing initiative to stamp out fly tips saw 317 incidents reported this year compared to 728 in 2019.

The authority’s ‘Tip-Off’ campaign informs residents on how to report dumped rubbish and prevent it.

Undercover surveillance cameras have been used at hot spot areas across Harborough district and visible signs have been put up making it clear to fly-tippers they are being watched.

The authority is also carrying out daily patrols across 237 square miles to gather evidence and is working with police and rural crime teams to check waste carriers’ licenses.

Harborough District Council environment spokesman Russell Smith said: “These figures are very encouraging, and show communities we are leading the way on busting this type of crime to keep the Harborough district cleaner and greener. I would like to thank residents for their support and encourage them to keep coming forward to report fly-tipping as it is illegal and antisocial.

“Neither the council nor residents want to see our beautiful district blighted by fly-tipping so we will continue to work tirelessly to stop it. The council has a zero-tolerance approach and will hold people to account whenever we can.”

Fly-tippers can be issued with a £400 fine if caught, without the need for the council to prosecute through the courts.