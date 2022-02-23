Fly-tippers strike again on a popular canal towpath on the outskirts of Harborough

Fly-tippers have struck again on a popular canal towpath on the outskirts of Market Harborough.

A disgusted walker has taken these new pictures of rubbish that’s just been piled up just feet from the water’s edge by Greenacres travellers’ site.

The fuming woman, who’s asked not to be named, acted just weeks after another pile of waste was cleared up at the same spot.

A disgusted walker has taken these new pictures of rubbish that’s just been piled up just feet from the water’s edge by Greenacres travellers’ site.

“I have just been up to the canal path adjacent to Greenacres site and taken these photos so that the Harborough Mail can expose and highlight this latest outrage.

“If this bank has supposedly been cleared recently, then there is still a heck of a lot of rubbish, broken fence panels, a few glass windows, etc, that poses a massive ugly eyesore,” said the furious local resident.

“The despicable people who have made this vile horrible mess this should be made to clear every last piece of rubbish and have proper penalties if they do it again - or there is no deterrent!

“If we can get this area properly cleared once and for all it would make that beautiful part of the canal pleasant to walk along instead of just provoking a lot of anger and disgust.”

A disgusted walker has taken these new pictures of rubbish that’s just been piled up just feet from the water’s edge by Greenacres travellers’ site.

A spokesman for the Canal & River Trust, which operates and looks after the country’s canals, told the Mail: “The situation at Greenacres is massively frustrating.

“We are as angry as anyone at the continued abuse of this stretch of land, which is having a detrimental effect on people’s enjoyment of canal.

“It’s disgusting that people are treating their local area in this way and only right and fair that they take responsibility for cleaning it up,” insisted the Trust spokesman.

“The land in question is not owned by the Trust so this is not something that we can clean up ourselves.

A disgusted walker has taken these new pictures of rubbish that’s just been piled up just feet from the water’s edge by Greenacres travellers’ site.

“But we are meeting with the council (Harborough District) in the coming weeks to agree a way forward.”