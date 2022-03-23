Fly-tippers dump TV on the edge of Harborough

Fly-tippers have today (Wednesday) dumped a TV set on the edge of beautiful countryside in Market Harborough.

The offenders left the LG television by a popular rural walk at the top of Corn Street on a new housing estate off Lubenham Hill.

The TV was tipped overlooking a swathe of picturesque farmland and meadows stretching away to the village of Lubenham and the A4304 road.

A furious dog walker told the Harborough Mail: “This is disgusting.

“Who do these people think they are that they can just come along and dump a telly here in our stunning countryside?

“They should do the right thing and take their rubbish to the tip like the rest of us,” said the local resident.

“We are all doing what ever we can to protect our environment and keep it clean and tidy – just as nature intended.

“But this sort of eco offence is simply intolerable.

“I only hope that the council catch the idiots responsible and hand them the maximum fine.”

Harborough District Council has now removed the TV despite it being on private land.

Cllr Jonathan Bateman, the council’s Cabinet lead for environment services, said: “We would remind people that fly-tipping is not tolerated in this district and we can fine people £400, or more, if caught.

“Even if you pay someone else to dispose of your rubbish it is your legal responsibility to make sure they will dispose of it correctly.”

Peter Pollak, 76, who represents the Open Spaces Society, the UK’s oldest national conservation body, in Harborough, told the Mail: “This leaves me speechless.

“I cannot work out what the mentality of the offenders is.

“They must be entirely brainless.

“I’m outraged but not surprised unfortunately,” admitted lifelong rambler Peter, of Market Harborough.

“There does seem to be a section of society which thinks they can behave as they want, despoiling our precious countryside and ruining our environment.