Fly-tippers dump huge pile of building rubbish and takeaway waste on the outskirts of Harborough

Fly-tippers have dumped a huge pile of building rubbish and takeaway waste in countryside on the outskirts of Market Harborough in the last 24 hours.

The brazen offenders have struck on the edge of a farmer’s crop field about 200 yards off the A4304 Market Harborough-Lubenham road.

They have dumped a pile of plastic, wood, cardboard, tarpaulins, cement bags, plastic sheeting, drinks bottles and fast food junk in the remote rural spot.

The culprits must have used a truck or a van to ferry the huge amount of waste along grassy tracks before throwing it into the side of a hedge.

They almost certainly did their dirty work yesterday (Tuesday) or overnight because the lorryload of rubbish was not there at 8am yesterday morning.

The waste has been dumped just 100 yards from a local beauty spot known as the Spinney, home to abundant bird and wildlife.

An angry dog walker at the scene told the Harborough Mail today as we took pictures of the ugly eyesore: “This is an absolute disgrace.

“I walk my dog around here and we love getting out in the countryside for the fresh air and to enjoy nature.

“Nobody has the right to come along and do this, it’s terrible.”

This afternoon Peter Pollak, 76, the Harborough representative of the Open Spaces Society, the UK’s oldest national conservation group, told us: “This is totally unacceptable.

“We say it time and time again but it still happens.

“The brainless people who did this should have taken their junk to the tip, less than two miles away in Market Harborough.

“But instead they hurl it into a farmer’s field and destroy a stunning slice of our wonderful countryside,” declared Peter.

“This is just disgusting, a horrific blot on the landscape, and I’m appalled but not surprised by it.