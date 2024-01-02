Flood alerts in the Harborough area following heavy rainfall
Flooding is expected to continue over the coming days
A flood alert has been issued following heavy rainfall.
The Environment Agency says the River Welland has flooded nearby land and roads. It is advising residents not to use footpaths near the river and avoid driving through flood water.
A spokesman said: “We expect the rivers to remain high throughout the next few days. Flooding is possible close to the river.
“We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for blockages.”