A flood alert has been issued in Harborough

Heavy rains have prompted a flood alert to be issued along the River Welland through Market Harborough.

The Environment Agency has also issued an alert for the River Jordan from Braybrooke to Market Harborough.

It says there could be flooding in low lying areas and on roads next to rivers.

A spokeswoman said: “Over the last 24 hours we have seen heavy rainfall in the River Welland catchment area. This means the tributaries of the River Welland are now rising, which will lead to flooding of low lying land and roads close to the watercourses from the morning of Tuesday (November 22) onwards. We expect the river to remain high throughout today.