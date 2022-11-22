Flood alert issued in Market Harborough
It follows heavy rain.
Heavy rains have prompted a flood alert to be issued along the River Welland through Market Harborough.
The Environment Agency has also issued an alert for the River Jordan from Braybrooke to Market Harborough.
It says there could be flooding in low lying areas and on roads next to rivers.
A spokeswoman said: “Over the last 24 hours we have seen heavy rainfall in the River Welland catchment area. This means the tributaries of the River Welland are now rising, which will lead to flooding of low lying land and roads close to the watercourses from the morning of Tuesday (November 22) onwards. We expect the river to remain high throughout today.
“Our forecasts indicate flooding to properties isn't likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued. We are constantly monitoring river levels. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”